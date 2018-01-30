LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Hyundai to recall defective Tucson vehicles in China

1
2018-01-30 13:56Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Beijing Hyundai will recall 63,852 vehicles in China due to a potential safety hazard in the wire harness, according to China's top quality regulator.

The recall, filed with the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, is for Tucson vehicles manufactured between April 1, 2017 and Oct. 25, 2017, the administration said in a statement.

The car maker said the faulty wire harness could cause a short circuit in severe cases.

The recall will start on Feb. 1, 2018 and Hyundai will check and replace the faulty parts for free.

The company also plans to recall 33,722 Tucson vehicles, which were produced between June 1, 2016 and Aug. 23, 2016, starting on Feb. 1 due to problematic dual clutch transmission control units (TCU).

To rectify the safety risks, the company will upgrade TCU units for free for vehicles that are recalled, said the statement.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.