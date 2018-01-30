LINE

Economy

Alibaba Cloud enters Malaysia

Alibaba Cloud, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group that has a focus on global cloud computing, announced on Monday that it will deploy its ET Aviation Brain in Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, to help ease traffic congestion in the city, according to a statement the company sent to the Global Times on Monday.

ET Aviation Brain is an artificial intelligence (AI) technology designed to increase traffic efficiency by digitally coordinating traffic lights, monitoring traffic accidents and overseeing traffic conditions.

The AI technology will be installed at 281 crossroads in Kuala Lumpur at the initial stage, said the statement.

 

　　

