South Korea seeks to expand FTA with China

2018-01-30 10:26Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

South Korean officials are planning to hold talks with their Chinese counterparts to expand the scope of the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries, as they seek to create opportunities in the growing Chinese services market for South Korean tourism, cultural, legal and medical companies, according to media reports on Monday.

The South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy collected opinions from industry officials and trade experts at a recent meeting prior to launching follow-up negotiations with China, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The follow-up FTA negotiations with China will provide an important opportunity to get ahead in China's fast-growing services market and improve the South Korean services industry's competitiveness," Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong was quoted by Yonhap as saying at the meeting.

　　

