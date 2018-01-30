LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Complaints over bike-sharing soar in Shanghai in 2017: report

1
2018-01-30 02:31Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

Complaints over bike-sharing services went up by more than 40 times in 2017, according to a report by Shanghai Consumer Council.

The council received 7,978 complaints about bike-sharing services last year, according to the council. Xqchuxing, Mobike and OFO were the top three companies facing the complaints.

Customers in Shanghai were upset by delays in the return of deposits, abnormal charges and poor customer service.

In some cases, costumers did not receive their deposits two or three months after request, while many bike-sharing companies promised refunds within seven days. In other cases, bike-sharing companies wrongfully charged users due to various systematic problems.

"Bike-sharing companies need to focus more on providing high-quality services and stable systems," said Ning Hai, deputy secretary general of the council.

More than 20 million shared bikes are now on the streets of Chinese cities, according to a report by the China Academy of Transportation Sciences.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.