China pushes technology development to modernize agriculture

The general office of the State Council has issued guidelines on the development of agricultural high-tech industry demonstration zones, highlighting the importance of technology in modernizing agriculture.

"The future of China's agriculture sector lies in agricultural modernization, and the key to advancing agricultural modernization lies in the development of technology," said Xu Nanping, vice minister of science and technology at a press conference Monday.

Xu said a group of national-level demonstration zones would be built by 2025 so that China can reach a "highland" which features international influence in regard of innovation, talent pool, and industrial development in modern agriculture.

Xu said the demonstration zones will be built on high standards, attract high-end professionals, and develop high-tech industries in agricultural sector.

"Guided by the country's innovation-driven development strategy and the rural vitalization strategy, the main focuses should be promoting efficiency, increasing farmers' incomes and boosting green development in the agricultural sector," according to the guidlines.

It pledged greater efforts in promoting integration and sharing, more research and educational resources, better information services and enhanced international cooperation in developing agricultural high-tech industry demonstration zones.

The authority will also give support in terms of finance, land use and technological management for the development of the agricultural high-tech industry demonstration zones.

In 1997, China started building the Yangling Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone and in 2015 approved the establishment of the Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Area of the Yellow River Delta.