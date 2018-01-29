China's short video market sees explosive growth: report

China's short video market has seen explosive growth, according to a report.

The report, released Monday by data provider iResearch, said that China's short video market was valued at 5.73 billion yuan (900 million U.S. dollars) in 2017, an increase of 184 percent.

The industry value is predicted to surpass 30 billion in 2020, the report said.

Companies like Tencent, Sohu and Iqiyi have all started providing short video content.

"Short videos are popular because they are complementary to traditional audio and video content on the Internet," said Sun Jiashan with the Chinese National Academy of Arts.