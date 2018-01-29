LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's short video market sees explosive growth: report

1
2018-01-29 23:02Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China's short video market has seen explosive growth, according to a report.

The report, released Monday by data provider iResearch, said that China's short video market was valued at 5.73 billion yuan (900 million U.S. dollars) in 2017, an increase of 184 percent.

The industry value is predicted to surpass 30 billion in 2020, the report said.

Companies like Tencent, Sohu and Iqiyi have all started providing short video content.

"Short videos are popular because they are complementary to traditional audio and video content on the Internet," said Sun Jiashan with the Chinese National Academy of Arts.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.