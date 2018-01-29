LINE

Hisense to expand in Russia

2018-01-29

Chinese electronics giant Hisense Group is set to begin direct sales of appliances such as TVs, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners in the Russian market, Russian media reports said on Tuesday.

The Chinese company began to sell products in Russia via its Russian partners in 2014, sputniknews.cn reported.

Hisense aims to grab a 5 percent share of the TV market in Russia, the report said. The company may start making TVs and display devices in Russia in 2020 under a project worth more than $30 million.

　　

