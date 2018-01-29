Economy in Northeast provinces shows recovery

The three provinces in Northeast China had announced their 2017 GDP data as of Saturday, and although the region's growth rates continued to lag behind the national average of 6.9 percent, there were some signs of recovery.

Liaoning reported a turnaround to growth of 4.2 percent in 2017 compared with a contraction of 2.5 percent in 2016. Last year's performance was Liaoning's best since 2015, amid the government's move to "squeeze water" from GDP data.

Heilongjiang achieved GDP growth of 6.4 percent, its strongest performance in the past four years. The figure fell within the target range of 6 percent to 6.5 percent that it set at the beginning of 2017.

Jilin was the only one of the three provinces to report slower GDP growth, with the rate dropping from 6.9 percent in 2016 to 5.3 percent in 2017.

The recovery in the region was mainly reflected in figures for the industrial sector and individual income.

The industrial added value of Liaoning Province, for example, rose by 2.4 from January to November, an increase the first time since 2015. Urban per capita disposable income grew 6.7 percent in 2017, the data showed.

The other two provinces also reported gains in those areas, suggesting that the nation's strategy to revitalize the region's industrial base has begun to bear fruit.

"We have encountered a lot of difficulties in carrying out the revitalization strategy. For instance, the persistent structural problem of the old industrial bases and downward pressure on the economy," Jin Junhai, the acting governor of Jilin Province, said when delivering a government work report on Saturday.

The data showed that the three provinces' GDP only accounted for 6.7 percent of the nation's total, decreasing by 0.3 percentage point from 2016.