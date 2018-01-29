LINE

Most Taiwan residents dissatisfied with economic performance

2018-01-29 Xinhua

About 60 percent of Taiwan residents were dissatisfied with the current Taiwan leader's performance in developing economy, a poll released by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation showed Sunday.

The poll showed that only 30.6 percent of respondents were satisfied with the performance of the current leader in developing economy, while 59.9 percent were dissatisfied, and 26.5 percent expressed strong dissatisfaction.

The poll also found that only 13.1 percent of the public believed that Taiwan's economy improved from the previous year, while 41.5 percent thought the economy deteriorated, and 39.6 percent thought the economy remained unchanged.

The poll results showed that most Taiwan residents' continuous disappointment and dissatisfaction with the economic performance since the current Taiwan leader took office, sources with the foundation said.

The approval rating of Taiwan's current leader has dropped to 31.7 percent, down 4.2 percentage points from the previous month.

　　

