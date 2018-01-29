Qualcomm welcomes competition in chips, 5G

Qualcomm sees the rise of rival Chinese chipmaking firms as a good thing for the whole engineering ecosystem, Charles Bergan, vice president of the engineering department at Qualcomm, said on Sunday.

"The beneficiaries are actually the rest of the world," he noted.

The comments came after the latest Kirin 970 chipset with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) was unveiled by Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co in September 2017.

In terms of developing 5G networks, all the big companies - including Huawei, Qualcomm, Intel and Nokia - are competing against each other, and "that competition is good, as it forces people to bring their very best every day," Bergan told the Global Times.