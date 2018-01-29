LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Hebei to push development of Xiongan New Area with rollout of key projects in 2018

1
2018-01-29 08:43Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Wide-ranging efforts on areas including transportation and environmental protection will be pushed forward to build the Xiongan New Area, according to the Hebei Development and Reform Commission.

Xiongan New Area is a new economic zone near Beijing designed to integrate the capital with surrounding areas.

According to the Hebei provincial government, it plans to roll out a slew of key projects this year including high-speed railways, expressways, forestation work and environmental protection work at Baiyangdian Lake.

The new area will actively absorb high-tech industries, and attract a number of hospitals and schools to increase the quality of public services, according to the Xinhua News Agency on Sunday.

The Hebei Development and Reform Commission said that it hoped the construction of an industrial park would be started as soon as possible. Companies including tech firm Tencent Holdings have already signed up to open offices in the new area.

A set of policies covering housing and household registration will be further developed.

As these plans become more detailed, the authority said it is looking for earlier approvals from relevant parties.

The province will also try to attract national-level laboratories and major scientific infrastructure to settle down in the province or in the new area.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.