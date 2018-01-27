LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Huge potential for China's coffeehouse market: report

1
2018-01-27 16:40Xinhua Editor: Feng Shuang ECNS App Download

Though known as a nation of tea drinkers, China is expected to see an expanding market for coffeehouses as consumer interest and spending power grows, according to an industry report.

China's coffeehouse industry posted a 13-percent increase in revenue in 2016, which stood at 19 billion yuan (about 3 billion U.S. dollars), according to the report released by the Qianzhan Industry Research Institute.

The market will expand to 48 billion yuan by 2023, maintaining an annual growth rate of 11 to 15 percent, the report estimates.

There were 85,000 coffeehouses in China by the end of 2016, up from less than 16,000 in 2007, with foreign chain stores dominating the market.

China consumed 128,200 tonnes of coffee beans in 2016. With an average annual growth rate of over 22 percent since 2006, it is one of the world's largest coffee consumers.

However, per capita coffee consumption in China remains much lower than that in the United States, Europe, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

As a younger consumer group emerges with higher income and increased international interaction, the country's coffeehouse market has a bright outlook, the report said.

Cities that are third tier and below will see faster expansion of coffeehouses, compared with first- and second-tier cities, where most of the country's coffeehouses are located currently, according to the report.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.