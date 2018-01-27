LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's banking regulator to step up risk control in 2018

1
2018-01-27 11:25Xinhua Editor: Feng Shuang ECNS App Download

China will continue to strengthen financial supervision in the banking sector in 2018, preventing risks such as high corporate debt and household leverage, the banking regulator said Friday.

Risks in the banking industry are under control, but challenges remain, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in a statement released after a two-day work meeting concluded Friday.

The CBRC will work to reduce the debt ratio of companies, and control the financing of companies with heavy debt.

It will speed up the disposal of non-performing loans, while curbing household leverage by cracking down on the improper use of consumer loans.

Household borrowing for stock market or housing market investments will be strictly controlled, the CBRC said.

China has made progress in financial risk control thanks to better regulation last year. Growth in off-balance-sheet businesses saw a continued decline and many banks saw lower bad loan ratios.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.