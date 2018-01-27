LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Tibet sees prospering economy in 2017

1
2018-01-27 11:15Xinhua Editor: Feng Shuang ECNS App Download

Tibet autonomous region in southwest China had a prospering economy in 2017, with about 44,000 new market entities established in the region, according to local authorities.

The figure brought the total number of registered businesses in the region to 227,000, a year-on-year growth of 19.1 percent.

Registered capital exceeded 1 trillion yuan ($162 billion) last year, up 39.4 percent year-on-year.

More than 96 percent of the 227,000 firms are in the private sector, up 19.5 percent year-on-year, with their registered capital exceeding 638 billion yuan.

Noticeably, the number of firms with registered capital of at least 100 million yuan each reached 1,774 by the end of last year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.