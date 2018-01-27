LINE

DiDi sets up AI labs

Chinese ride-sharer Didi Chuxing has opened artificial intelligence labs to develop new transportation ideas, the company announced Friday.

The labs are an expansion of DiDi's research network intended to attract top professionals to push the frontiers of smart traffic technology.

With a team of over 200 scientists and engineers, DiDi AI Labs will work on natural language processing, computer vision for operational research, deep learning, statistics and other innovative technology.

DiDi will make use of technology developed at the labs to improve user experience and efficiency.

At DiDi, AI is enabling more convenient commutes, providing higher incomes for tens of millions of drivers and making travel safer for everyone, according to Jean Liu, president of Didi Chuxing.

　　

