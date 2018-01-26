Guangzhou to tap global markets via Macao

The capital of Guangdong province is seeking to further expand cooperation with Macao special administrative region to tap the world market in months ahead.

Chen Yongfang, deputy director of Guangzhou Municipal Commission of Commerce, said expanding cooperation with Macao is part of Guangzhou's ambition to develop an open economy.

"Guangzhou city government has always attached great importance to using Macao's investment and trading platforms to promote the city's investment and trade in the Chinese SAR and further explore the world market of the Portuguese-language countries and regions," Chen said at the 2018 Macao-Guangzhou Economic and Trade Fair on Thursday evening.

"Meanwhile, the Guangzhou city government will bring more local companies and organizations to participate in international investment and trade fairs and international cooperative forums which will be held in Macao later this year," she said.

Chen said she believed Guangzhou and Macao still have huge space for expanding cooperation in the industries of trade, service, convention and exhibition, tourism, cross-border e-commerce and finance.

She urged both sides to join hands in the construction of the country's Belt and Road Initiative in the years ahead.

As part of that goal the Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair 2018 opened in this Guangdong provincial capital on Friday, with an aim to further expand the trade cooperation between Guangzhou and Macao.

A total of 112 Guangzhou companies with 93 counterparts from Macao are displaying their latest and high-quality products in 205 booths to attract both foreign and domestic buyers during the fair which will end on Sunday.

And more than 200 enterprisers from both sides are attending the fair which covers an exhibition area of more than 11,300 square meters in Guangzhou Poly World Trade Expo Center to seek opportunities for expansion of cooperation and trade.