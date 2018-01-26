LINE

Chinese laser equipment exporter announces 15-mln-USD order

A leading Chinese exporter of laser equipment, Penta-Chutian Laser Co. Ltd. announced that the company would deliver 50 sets of large laser cutting equipment with total value of 100 million yuan (about 15 million U.S. dollars).

"A group of buyers including domestic Chinese companies, and companies in India, Malaysia, Republic of Korea and Singapore jointly placed the order through the chamber of commerce in Shanghai," said Sun Wen, board chairman of Chutian Laser Group, based in Wuhan city, capital of central China's Hubei Province. "It is the biggest order so far in Chinese laser industry."

The Chinese laser equipment industry has relied on imports in the past, but domestic companies have grown stronger in recent years.

Wuhan is the main base for the laser industry in China. It has over 200 laser equipment manufacturers, taking up about half of China's market.

　　

