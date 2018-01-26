DiDi promotes smart traffic product

Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Chuxing launched its smart traffic product named "traffic brain" at a summit in Beijing on Thursday, seeking to optimize urban traffic systems using artificial intelligence.

The product has already been put into use in 20 cities in China and eased traffic jams during rush hours, the company said.

DiDi noted that it aims to reduce 20 percent congestion in each of those cities.

Cheng Wei, founder and CEO, said that the company will cooperate with 10 cities in 2018 to explore a traffic assessment standard and build a smart traffic city model.