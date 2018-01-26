LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's yuan strengthens to two-year high on USD weakness

1
2018-01-26 13:22Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency yuan Friday reached its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in more than two years, supported by the weakness of the greenback.

The central parity rate of the yuan advanced for the sixth consecutive trading day to 6.3436 against the dollar, the strongest level since Nov. 5, 2015, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, declined to as low as 88.438, the lowest in about three years after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the country welcomed the weakness of the currency.

However, the dollar index rebounded slightly to 89.379 in late trading after U.S. President Donald Trump told CNBC in an exclusive interview that ultimately he wanted to see a strong dollar and that Mnuchin's comments were taken out of context.

The dollar index has declined 3 percent this year.

In China's spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 percent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.