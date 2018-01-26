LINE

Military

Reform needed in private health sector

New features in the hospital service sector are prompting China's private hospitals to change their path of development, according to a report released by consulting firm BCG on Thursday.

The report said that the features include more diversified private capital entering the industry, emerging payment methods and digitization.

The report noted that specialized hospitals are booming and more hospitals are cooperating with international medical agencies. BCG suggested that hospitals urgently need to make transformation.

　　

