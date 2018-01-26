BYD electric buses go to Egypt

Chinese new-energy carmaker BYD will deliver 15 of K9 12-meter pure electric buses and 18 charging poles to Alexandria, Egypt's second-largest city. This is the first batch of pure electric buses to Egypt.

The buses will enter service in the first half of 2018. Powered by BYD's proprietary battery technology, the K9 has a range of 250 kilometers.

In the pipeline are plans to assemble electric buses and electric cars in Egypt, construct a BYD SkyRail monorail through Alexandria's congested city center and possibly develop the country's solar energy sector, BYD said.