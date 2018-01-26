LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

BYD electric buses go to Egypt

1
2018-01-26 11:12Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Chinese new-energy carmaker BYD will deliver 15 of K9 12-meter pure electric buses and 18 charging poles to Alexandria, Egypt's second-largest city. This is the first batch of pure electric buses to Egypt.

The buses will enter service in the first half of 2018. Powered by BYD's proprietary battery technology, the K9 has a range of 250 kilometers.

In the pipeline are plans to assemble electric buses and electric cars in Egypt, construct a BYD SkyRail monorail through Alexandria's congested city center and possibly develop the country's solar energy sector, BYD said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.