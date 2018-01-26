LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's urban unemployment rate at 3.9 pct

1
2018-01-26 11:09Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's registered unemployment rate in urban areas stood at 3.9 percent at the end of 2017, the lowest since 2002,the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Friday.

The reading was lower than 3.95 percent at the end of the third quarter last year, which was the lowest level since 2008.

The registered unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who register with human resource authorities or employment service institutions.

"China's job market remained stable and achieved progress in 2017 with core indicators beating expectations," ministry spokesperson Lu Aihong told a press briefing.

A historic high of 13.51 million new jobs were created in urban areas last year, 370,000 more than 2016, according to Lu.

China set an increase of 11 million jobs as its target for the whole of 2017, which was basically accomplished by September, according to the ministry.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.