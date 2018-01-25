Boeing delivers record high of 202 aircraft to China in 2017

Boeing delivered a record high of 202 new aircraft to China in 2017, representing its sixth consecutive year of more than 140 deliveries to the country, Boeing China announced Thursday.

According to Boeing, its global deliveries of commercial aircraft reached 763 in 2017, with those to China making up 26 percent.

"The record-setting deliveries and evolving full-scale co-operation demonstrate that Boeing is deeply rooted in China and supporting the sustainable development of China's aviation industry in aspects of security, capacity, and efficiency," said John Bruns, president of Boeing China.

In May 2017, Boeing and the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), a state-owned aviation giant, commenced the construction of a Boeing 737 completion center in east China's Zhoushan. The project, a milestone in China and Boeing's cooperation, is proceeding smoothly and scheduled to prepare for the delivery of 737 MAX at the end of 2018.

During U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to China in November 2017, Boeing and China announced an agreement including orders and commitments for 300 Boeing single-aisle and twin-aisle airplanes.

Boeing believes that the newly-signed orders not only reflect the rapid growth of China's aviation industry, but also the trust and preference of Chinese customers for Boeing's products and services. In 2017, thanks to the support of multiple Chinese airlines, Boeing launched the 737 MAX 10 at the Paris Air Show (PAS).

According to Boeing, its 737 program has reached a monthly capacity as high as 47 aircraft and has begun to deliver the latest 737 MAX models. On average, there is one of every three Boeing 737 are delivered to China. In 2017, China's major aviation companies received more than 20 737 Max 8 aircraft.

By the end of 2018, Boeing will deliver around 100 737 MAX 8 airplanes to Chinese aviation companies, which will continue to fuel the rapid growth of China's civil aviation industry.