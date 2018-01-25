LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Tianjin FTZ has 40,000 newly registered market entities

1
2018-01-25 16:42Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The number of newly registered market entities in north China's Tianjin Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) reached 40,000 since the FTZ was launched on April 21, 2015.

The registered capital of the FTZ reached a total of 1.4 trillion yuan(219 billion U.S. dollars), said Yang Maorong, head of the Binhai New Area at the ongoing local legislative session.

Yang said the FTZ created 12 percent of local GDP, and 25 percent of the city's export volume.

Besides putting more efforts in policy innovation, the FTZ has been improving its services in finance, foreign trade and international shipments.

China's FTZs, which expanded from the first in Shanghai to 11 across the country, are a way of testing new policies, including interest rate liberalization and fewer investment restrictions, to better integrate the economy with international practices.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.