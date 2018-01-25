AI still catching up with demand for self-driving cars

Demand for digitalized smart cars is growing among Chinese people, but the technology is still rather new and not yet mature, according to a report released Wednesday by a Beijing-based media group AutoR centered on intelligent driving.

The report showed more and more Chinese enterprises, like search engine giant Baidu, have become involved in the development of a self-driving experience.

In fact, the nation has already embarked on on-and-off highway trials for autonomous vehicles but it is not yet very common, out of safety concerns. At the moment, AI-enabled vehicles can't react swiftly enough, as their systems do not easily recognize complicated road conditions, said Jia Hongbing, founder of AutoR.

Artificial intelligence in this case means using computer systems to perform tasks and functions that require human intelligence, explained Jia.

"We want to expand and enhance the driving experience, making cars not only an object of affection but also an imitation of human motion," he said.

The report also mentioned more Chinese brands have had a major presence at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chinese auto startup Byton is one of them, with burgeoning technologies on display.

"We see a huge auto section focusing on electric power, clean energy and self-driving. That is the tendency," said Jia, giving praise to dozens of auto companies for their auto innovations after delivering the report.