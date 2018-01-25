China unveils rules for outbound investment administration

China Thursday unveiled administrative rules for outbound investment in an effort to prevent risks and ensure healthy development of investments.

Outbound investment projects of at least 300 million U.S. dollars or those in "sensitive countries and regions" or "sensitive industries" will be the focus of regulatory supervision and examination, according to the plan posted on the Ministry of Commerce website.

Investment projects that have recorded huge losses will also be put under scrutiny, according to the plan.

Before making outbound investment, Chinese companies are required to provide regulators with information such as project details and investment risk assessment for registration or approval.