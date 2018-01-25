China firmly opposes protectionism, does not expect more trade disputes with the U.S.: MOFCOM

Gao Feng, spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce, at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday (Photo: Huang Ge/GT)

Cooperation is the only right choice for Sino-U.S. relations and China does not expect bilateral trade disputes to rise, a Chinese trade official said Thursday.

The U.S. announced on Monday that it would impose new tariffs on imported solar panels and washing machines, many of them from China.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Wednesday called China's 2025 technology strategy a "direct threat" and hinted at action against China during the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

After 40 years of development, Sino-U.S. economic and trade relations have evolved into a situation of blending interests, Gao Feng, spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), told a press conference in Beijing.

Cooperation will benefit the two countries while fights will harm both, Gao said.

As the two largest economies in the world, Sino-U.S. economic and trade ties will not only promote development for both countries, but will also become a positive power to advancing global economic growth, according to Gao.

The two countries should avoid bringing uncertainties to the development of the world's economy and affecting the stable environment of global trade and investment, he said.

"Cooperation is the only right choice between China and the U.S.," Gao noted, adding that China's door for cooperation and talks has always been open and that China does not expect bilateral trade disputes with the U.S. to rise.

But for actions showing unilateralism and protectionism that go against WTO rules, the Chinese government will adopt proper measures to firmly safeguard its legal rights and interests, the spokesman said.