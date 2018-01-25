Leading Chinese experts: Science will spark economy

Five top scientists from the fields of geological engineering, biomedical research and manufacturing industry attend a press conference hosted by the State Council Information Office, Jan. 24, 2018. (Photo/Screenshot from CGTN)

Scientific researchers said China will focus on using science and innovation to boost the national economy and improve people's livelihoods in 2018.

Five top scientists from the fields of geological engineering, biomedical research and manufacturing industry spoke at a press conference hosted by the State Council Information Office on Wednesday.

The experts said that the key lies in turning research into products that will help boost the economy.

"The main challenge of clinical medicine research is the lack of a systematic training of personnel and management. Now the country has attached great importance to us, it's a huge opportunity," Jiang Lixin, Vice President of Fuwai Hospital, Chinese Academy of medical sciences says.

"This year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up, and is a crucial year for reaching the goal of building a moderately prosperous society by 2020," Wan Gang, minister of Science and Technology, said earlier this month.

"China will strengthen its scientific research and innovation capabilities this year and turn research into products to help boost the economy," said Wan.