China Harbour Engineering signs Sri Lanka deals

China Harbour Engineering Co (CHEC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Sri Lankan government on funding for a building complex on the reclaimed land of the Colombo port city, according to media reports on Wednesday.

CHEC will invest $1 billion to build the Colombo International Finance City complex, Sri Lanka's business newspaper Daily FT reported.

CHEC also signed a separate MOU with Sri Lankan authorities on funding for an underground tunnel in the Sri Lankan capital, according to the report.

The amount of investment for the tunnel was not included in the report.