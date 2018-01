More second-hand automobiles were sold in China in 2017, according to China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

Over 12.4 million second-hand automobiles were traded, up 19.3 percent.

In December, 1.23 million second-hand automobiles were traded, up 13.8 percent compared with December 2016.

Over 3 million cars under three-year old were traded in 2017, 2.3 percent up.

In March 2016, the State Council required local governments to allow sale of second-hand vehicles from other regions.