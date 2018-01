Chinese shipping conglomerate China Ocean Shipping Co (COSCO) has finalized an agreement to take control of the box terminal of the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), said on Tuesday.

COSCO signed a concession agreement with the Zeebrugge Port Authority on Monday for the Chinese company to operate the box terminal at the port, which is the second-largest in Belgium, the SASAC said in a post on its official Weibo on Tuesday.