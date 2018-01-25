LINE

Chinese firms grab more international headlines

Enterprises in China received more attention from international media in 2017, according to a ranking on the country's international communication influence published on Wednesday.

Among the country's enterprises, tech giant Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd took the top spot in attracting media coverage from Google News, Facebook, YouTube last year, while Lenovo Group Ltd ranked first in reports from Twitter, Instagram and Wikipedia, said a report released by the National Center for Communication Innovation Studies at Communication University of China.

New topics such as digitalization, automation and artificial intelligence were widely reported by international media outlets last year.

Chinese English media's coverage on Chinese enterprises also grew remarkably last year, the report said. For example, in a ranking of the number of media reports on Chinese companies, China Daily ranked fourth, up from 15th in 2016.

　　

