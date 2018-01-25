LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China-UK cargo trade up to $79 billion in 2017: official

1
2018-01-25 09:56Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Cargo trade between China and the UK reached $79.03 billion in 2017, up 6.2 percent on a yearly basis, Minister Counselor Jin Xu of the Chinese Embassy in the UK said at a conference in London on Tuesday.

In the past year, economic and trade cooperation between the two countries was promoted to a new level, Jin was quoted as saying in a report by the Xinhua News Agency.

China's exports to the UK increased 1.8 percent year-on-year to $56.7 billion last year, while imports soared 19.4 percent to $22.3 billion.

The UK has become the second-largest source of investment in China from within the EU, with the country's investment in China totaling $1.5 billion in 2017, Jin said. Meanwhile, China's non-financial direct investment into the UK was as much as $1.53 billion last year.

In December 2017, the Ninth China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue was held in Beijing, reaching 72 cooperation achievements.

Cooperation on the Belt and Road initiative between the two sides was also pushed ahead in an all-round way, represented by the start of construction at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station project, the linking of Sino-European freight trains and the launch of the China-Britain Innovation Industry Park in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province.

At the conference, Jin also mentioned that the China-Britain Business Council is organizing for UK firms to attend the first China International Import Expo in November.

Despite concern that Brexit may create uncertainties for China-UK economic and trade cooperation, the solid foundations supporting the cooperation haven't changed, he said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.