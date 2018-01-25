Game firms’ price climbs

Game firms saw their share prices surge yesterday after mobile games Traveling Frog and Lover and Producer surprisingly went viral in China.

Japanese mobile game "Tabi Kaeru," or "Traveling Frog" people, and has becomes a buzz word on social networks in China. In Apple's store, the Traveling Frog had 1 million downloads in China. Users spent about $200,000 on the mobile game by Sunday, just one month after its debut, said research firm App Annie.

Before the frog game, Lover and Producer was the star title in China. The mobile game targeting female users got 4.7 points in a 5-point rating system in Apple's store with over 216,830 ratings.

Shenzhen-listed Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co, which was involved in distributing the mobile game Lover and Producer, surged 9.26 percent yesterday to close at 20.3 yuan ($3.1).

Shenzhen-listed Youzu Interactive Co jumped 6.49 percent and Perfect World Co gained 4.69 percent yesterday, while the Shenzhen stock index rose 0.45 percent.

The popularity of Lover and Producer proves that digital entertaining still has great potential in the domestic market, according to GF Securities in a report yesterday.