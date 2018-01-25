China echoes Modi's concerns on rising protectionism

China Wednesday echoed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns on the recent wave of trade protectionism and again backed the trend of economic globalization.

"Prime Minister Modi's remarks on anti-protectionism reflect that economic globalization is in the interests of all countries, especially the vast number of developing countries," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a routine press briefing.

Modi delivered the warning in a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Jan. 23, not long after the U.S. government approved tariffs on imported solar-energy components and large washing machines in a bid to help U.S. manufacturers.

"Trade protectionism is a double-edged sword that may hurt oneself while stabbing others," said Hua.

"The market is not grabbed by force but acquired through hard work," she quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying.

Hua said China will push forward economic and trade relations with other countries through making a larger cake of shared interests.

In January 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the WEF, suggesting countries chart the right course for economic globalization.

Xi listed innovation-driven growth, open and win-win cooperation, fairer governance as well as balanced and inclusive development as the way forward for the global economy.

Hua said China is ready to work with all parties to actively adapt to and guide economic globalization so that it will continue to be a positive force of promoting world economic growth and the well-being of all people.