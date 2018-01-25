LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China mulls further opening telecom market

1
2018-01-25 00:49Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China is considering further opening its telecom market by granting private virtual telecom operators formal commercial licenses, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced Wednesday.

The draft decision came after over four years of pilot practices in 29 provincial regions by 42 private firms.

Starting 2013, qualified virtual telecom operators can resell mobile communications services to introduce their own brand of telecom services through leased telecom operator's networks and facilities or other forms of cooperation.

The pilot practices have served more than 60 million users and attracted private investment worth 3.2 billion yuan (50 million U.S. dollars).

The formal commercial licenses are open to all qualified market players, including foreign-invested firms, according to Chen Jiachun, a senior official with the MIIT.

The MIIT will enhance market regulation to ensure information security and protect user rights, Chen added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.