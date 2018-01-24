Tibet reports double-digit growth in 2017

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region reported 10-percent GDP growth last year, marking the 25th straight year of double-digit growth, local authorities said Wednesday.

Tibet's GDP reached 131.06 billion yuan (around 20.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2017, according to statistics announced at the 11th Regional People's Congress.

Last year, the plateau region achieved a 23.9-percent increase in its fixed asset investments, totaling around 205 billion yuan, and raised the per capita disposable income of its urban and rural residents by 10.3 percent and 13.6 percent respectively.

Over the past five years, Tibet has remained one of the fastest growing provincial-level regions in China. Livelihoods, the environment, infrastructure and the region's competitive industries have all improved.

In 2018, Tibet set a target to achieve GDP growth of around 10 percent, with an 18-percent increase in fixed-asset investment as well as increases of more than 10 percent and 13 percent, respectively, for urban and rural per capita disposable incomes.