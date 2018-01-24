LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Tibet reports double-digit growth in 2017

1
2018-01-24 17:21Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region reported 10-percent GDP growth last year, marking the 25th straight year of double-digit growth, local authorities said Wednesday.

Tibet's GDP reached 131.06 billion yuan (around 20.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2017, according to statistics announced at the 11th Regional People's Congress.

Last year, the plateau region achieved a 23.9-percent increase in its fixed asset investments, totaling around 205 billion yuan, and raised the per capita disposable income of its urban and rural residents by 10.3 percent and 13.6 percent respectively.

Over the past five years, Tibet has remained one of the fastest growing provincial-level regions in China. Livelihoods, the environment, infrastructure and the region's competitive industries have all improved.

In 2018, Tibet set a target to achieve GDP growth of around 10 percent, with an 18-percent increase in fixed-asset investment as well as increases of more than 10 percent and 13 percent, respectively, for urban and rural per capita disposable incomes.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.