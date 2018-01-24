LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Beijing aims for high quality growth

1
2018-01-24 17:03Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

The acting mayor of Beijing said Wednesday the city is expected to attain the economic growth target of about 6.5 percent this year, while achieving visible improvement in economic structure, environment and innovation.

The annual government work report, delivered by Chen Jining at the opening meeting of the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress, set the gross domestic product growth target at around 6.5 percent.

According to the report, growth of the city's consumer price index should be controlled within 3 percent, and the registered urban unemployment rate within 5 percent.

The average energy consumption, carbon emission and water use per 10,000 yuan (1,560 U.S. dollars) of GDP are aimed to be lowered by 2.5 percent, 3 percent and 3 percent, respectively. Concentration of fine particulate matter is also expected to fall continuously.

The GDP growth target is lower than the average annual increase of 7.1 percent, or an absolute figure of 2.8 trillion yuan, the capital achieved in the past five years, Chen said.

He said that successful transformation of the economic development pattern, enhanced innovation capacity and better urban management are considered among the most significant achievements during the period.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.