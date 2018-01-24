Beijing aims for high quality growth

The acting mayor of Beijing said Wednesday the city is expected to attain the economic growth target of about 6.5 percent this year, while achieving visible improvement in economic structure, environment and innovation.

The annual government work report, delivered by Chen Jining at the opening meeting of the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress, set the gross domestic product growth target at around 6.5 percent.

According to the report, growth of the city's consumer price index should be controlled within 3 percent, and the registered urban unemployment rate within 5 percent.

The average energy consumption, carbon emission and water use per 10,000 yuan (1,560 U.S. dollars) of GDP are aimed to be lowered by 2.5 percent, 3 percent and 3 percent, respectively. Concentration of fine particulate matter is also expected to fall continuously.

The GDP growth target is lower than the average annual increase of 7.1 percent, or an absolute figure of 2.8 trillion yuan, the capital achieved in the past five years, Chen said.

He said that successful transformation of the economic development pattern, enhanced innovation capacity and better urban management are considered among the most significant achievements during the period.