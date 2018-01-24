LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Bombardier plans to bid for 30 rail projects

1
2018-01-24 13:30China Daily Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download

Bombardier Inc, a multinational aerospace and transportation company based in Montreal, Canada, said it plans to increase the capacity of its signaling and propulsion plants in China to cash in on rising demand for transit projects in the country.

This year, the company said it plans to bid for more than 30 rail transportation projects in China, including high-speed trains, propulsion and signaling equipment for rail vehicles, monorails, and automated people mover systems.

"Last year, the Bombardier rail business in China won about 30 new projects, and the total contract value exceeded 12.5 billion yuan ($1.95 billion). It has been one of our most successful business operations," said Zhang Jianwei, president and chief country representative of Bombardier China.

This year, Bombardier NUG Signaling Solutions Co Ltd, a joint venture between Bombardier and China's New United Group, which focuses on design, manufacture and sales of signaling systems, integrated supervision and control systems for the Chinese mass transit and light rail markets, plans to increase its capacity and hire about 100 new employees.

Meanwhile, Bombardier NUG Propulsion System Co Ltd, a joint venture that produces and maintains propulsion equipment for rail vehicles, will also increase its capacity and hire about 100 new employees. Propulsion equipment from Bombardier has been used in metro cars in 24 Chinese cities and has the leading market share in the segment in China.

Bombardier recently won bids for providing APM systems for Shenzhen and Hong Kong airports. By then, it will provide such services for China's largest urban centers, including the above mentioned two cities, as well as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.

In addition, Bombardier has made an effort to grab business opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative. Last year, it won the bid of supplying monorail systems to Bangkok, Thailand. The monorail vehicles will be manufactured by its Chinese joint venture and completed by 2020.

"With more Chinese enterprises continuing to spread their business worldwide, Bombardier will complement Chinese enterprises and together make more achievements in the global market. We plan to seek more opportunities involved in the Belt and Road Initiative together with CRRC," Zhang said.

Zhang said he is bullish on the growth potential of the business jet market in China. Currently, Bombardier has over 150 business aircraft in service in China, accounting for one third of China's overall business jet fleet.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.