The acting mayor of Beijing Wednesday said the city is expected to attain the economic growth target of about 6.5 percent this year.

The annual government work report, delivered by Chen Jining at the opening meeting of the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress, set the GDP growth target at around 6.5 percent.

The target is lower than the average annual increase of 7.1 percent the capital achieved in the past five years, Chen said.