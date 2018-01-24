LINE

China's top truck maker continues to lead exports

China National Heavy Duty Truck Group (SINOTRUK) exported 33,700 vehicles last year, maintaining its position as China's top truck exporter for the 13th consecutive year, the company said Tuesday.

This marks a 26.8 percent increase year on year and the volume represents almost half of China's total heavy-duty truck exports.

About 40 percent of the exported trucks went to Africa last year, according to the company.

SINOTRUK's vehicles are sold to more than 100 countries and regions in Africa, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Central and South America, among others.

The company has 72 sales offices and 590 after-sales service sites overseas, according to Wang Bozhi, chairman of the state-owned company based in east China's Shandong Province.

In August 2017, SINOTRUK signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with a Pakistani partner to explore the market in Pakistan.

"The Belt and Road Initiative creates favorable conditions for SINOTRUK to further open up the global markets, promote international cooperation, and develop global business," Wang said.

　　

