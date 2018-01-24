LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Oil, gas exploration rights sold in Xinjiang

1
2018-01-24 10:54Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The exploration rights of three oil and gas exploration blocks in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region were publicly sold to three companies Tuesday.

Xinjiang issued notice for the sale of the exploration rights of five oil and gas exploration blocks last December, according to the Department of Land and Resources of Xinjiang.

Seven companies took part in the bidding. Shenergy Co., Ltd, Xinjiang Energy (Group) Co., Ltd and Zhongman Petroleum and Natural Gas Group Corp., Ltd. (ZPEC) managed to secure the rights to explore the three oil and gas exploration blocks. The total transaction price was more than 2.7 billion yuan (421 million U.S. dollars).

"Selling oil and gas exploration rights publicly offers more opportunities to companies who want to participate in the development and exploration of energy in Xinjiang. Companies see a fairer and more open market in Xinjiang," said Jiang Xiaofu, an official of ZPEC.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.