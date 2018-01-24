China Galaxy Securities releases updated app

China's major financial service provider, China Galaxy Securities, released a new version of its mobile app Tuesday in Beijing, which is expected to improve the client experiences with intelligent technologies, the company said.

The app adopts big data to give deep analysis of the upgrading stock market to help users make better investment decisions based on their different demands, it said.

It can give a real-time display of a user's assets, either traded online or beyond counter, while an individual's daily, monthly and annual income can be recorded, according to the company.

Its intelligent system can help choose investment advisers that best match clients' needs. And about 80 percent of common problems could be solved by artificial intelligence.

The company signed a cooperative agreement with Alibaba Cloud (AliCloud), the cloud-computing arm of China's internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Tuesday, in establishment of data network, internet financial services and intelligent customer services.

"It's an exploration for securities companies to adopt financial technology," said Luo Liming, vice-president of China Galaxy Securities, at the news conference.

Founded in 2007 with registered capital of 6 billion ($940 million), the company now has more than 9.6 million clients, according to its official website.