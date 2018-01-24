LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China launches anti-dumping probe into ortho dichlorobenzene imports

1
2018-01-24 10:03Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that it has started an anti-dumping investigation into ortho dichlorobenzene imported from Japan and India.

The ministry received a joint application demanding an inquiry from domestic producers, who accused foreign manufacturers of dumping the products on the Chinese market at prices below the fair value, according to an official statement.

The ministry will investigate whether foreign companies from the two countries have sold their products in China at an artificially low price.

The investigation should be concluded by Jan. 23 next year, but, in special circumstances, may be extended to July 23, 2019, according to the statement.

Ortho dichlorobenzene is an organic compound widely used to make chemicals, insecticides and dyestuff.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.