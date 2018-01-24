China launches anti-dumping probe into ortho dichlorobenzene imports

China's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that it has started an anti-dumping investigation into ortho dichlorobenzene imported from Japan and India.

The ministry received a joint application demanding an inquiry from domestic producers, who accused foreign manufacturers of dumping the products on the Chinese market at prices below the fair value, according to an official statement.

The ministry will investigate whether foreign companies from the two countries have sold their products in China at an artificially low price.

The investigation should be concluded by Jan. 23 next year, but, in special circumstances, may be extended to July 23, 2019, according to the statement.

Ortho dichlorobenzene is an organic compound widely used to make chemicals, insecticides and dyestuff.