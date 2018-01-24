LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Conference tackles integration of global urbanization

1
2018-01-24 10:01chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download
The Earth Civilization Conference attracted world-class experts to the Xiamen International Convention Center in Xiamen, Fujian province on Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

The Earth Civilization Conference attracted world-class experts to the Xiamen International Convention Center in Xiamen, Fujian province on Jan. 23, 2017. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

A two-day international event, the Earth Civilization Conference, initiated by China's urban development group JC was held in Xiamen, Fujian province, on Tuesday.

The conference aimed at better integration of human civilization and attracted Nobel laureates, leading scientists as well as other researchers and experts from both home and abroad to the Xiamen International Convention Center to share their experiences and studies related to all aspects of people's daily lives.

"The event is organized to promote the formation of a stronger civilization and enhance the development of humanity," Jay Wei, founder of JC Group, said at the conference.

During the conference, JC also launched the Earth Civil Foundation to provide financial support to scientific research programs led by leading researchers.

Founded in 2008, JC Group has signed agreements with 59 distinctive towns across the country, involving 570 billion yuan ($87.23 billion) in government investment to promote eco-friendly urbanization.

The company announced on Tuesday a plan to provide initial funding of 100 billion yuan to research over the next two years, covering key areas such as physics, chemistry, biomedical, economy, digitalization and artificial intelligence. The research results will be widely applied in 59 distinctive towns.

"The establishment of Earth Civilization Conference will provide a strong impetus to the development of 'distinctive towns', in return, the sustainable development of 'distinctive towns' will also accelerate the integration and development of human civilizations," Wei said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.