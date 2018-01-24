Alibaba paid 36.6 bln yuan in taxes for 2017

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Tuesday that it paid a total of 36.6 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) in taxes in 2017, marking a sizeable increase from the 23.8 billion yuan paid in 2016.



That means Alibaba remains one of the largest taxpayers among Chinese internet companies, with paid tax exceeding 100 million yuan per day.



In addition, with merchants operating on Alibaba's platforms, its upstream manufacturers and logistics companies paid more than an estimated 290 billion yuan in taxes last year.



The company also said it has created more than 33 million jobs in China, with thousands of new types of jobs being created, including robot breeder and e-commerce anchor.