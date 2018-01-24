LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China's Yancoal to produce 70 mln tonnes of raw coal in 2018

1
2018-01-24 09:23Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's Yancoal Australia Ltd (Yancoal), the largest pure-coal producer in Australia, is expected to produce at least 70 million tonnes of raw coal in 2018, an official of Yankuang Group said Tuesday.

The annual raw coal production of Yancoal, which is a subsidiary corporation of Yankuang Group Co., Ltd, one of China's largest energy enterprises, has seen great increase after the acquisition of Coal & Allied in September, 2017.

The output of Yancoal was nearly 60 million tonnes last year, with its profits reaching 300 million Australian dollars (240 million U.S. dollars).

"Yancoal's output of raw coal this year will be 70 million tonnes, and the target profit is 400 million Australian dollars," said Li Wei, general manager of Yankuang Group.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.