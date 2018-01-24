Ofo kicks off operations in India to promote bicycle sharing culture

World's first dockless bicycle-sharing platform Ofo has begun its services in India, with the company signing agreements with local body governments in two cities - Pune and Coimbatore.

This will be followed by an ongoing series of pilot launches of bicycle sharing services in five Indian cities, namely Indore, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, and Chennai. On Monday it launched its first project in New Delhi at the Delhi University college - "Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women."

With urban mobility emerging as a major civic issue and more and more Indian cities aspiring for smarter cities, government bodies are striving to reduce environmental impact, improve public transport and the overall quality of life.

Ofo aims to support Indian cities in this mission by advancing the culture of bike sharing as a sustainable mode of local transportation with Ofo's hassle free dockless bicycling technology.

Rajarshi Sahai, director of Public Policy and Communications of Ofo said "through this launch at the flagship women college in Delhi, we wish to empower our women and girls with the right to move freely and with dignity. Bicycles have a positive correlation with women's safety and are a great way to stay active and fit."

Sahai added that "with overcrowded roads and unprecedented particulate pollution levels, Delhi is ripe for a cycling revolution and we wish to aid that by providing a healthier, quicker, and greener alternative to motor vehicles."

Till date, Ofo has operations in over 250 cities across 20 countries alongside widespread usage by over 200 million global users with more than 6 billion efficient, convenient and green rides.