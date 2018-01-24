China denounces U.S. tariffs on solar products, washing machines

China's Ministry of Commerce Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction with a U.S. decision to impose steep tariffs on imported solar products and washing machines, calling the move an "abuse" of trade remedies.

"China hopes the U.S. could refrain from overusing trade remedies, abide by multilateral trade rules to play a positive role in promoting the world economy," said Wang Hejun, head of the ministry's trade remedy and investigation bureau.

U.S. President Donald Trump will impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on imported washers for the next three years and of up to 30 percent on solar cells and modules for the next four years, said the Office of the United States Trade Representative in a statement Monday.

Wang pointed out the U.S. trade remedies in the industries in recent years had overprotected U.S. sectors, and the latest decision not only caused harm to the industries' healthy development, but further exacerbated a difficult global trade environment.

"The global economic recovery remains fragile, which requires joint effort and actions from all countries," Wang stressed.

He said China would work with other WTO members to defend their interests.