LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

China eyes more tax cuts to sustain economic recovery: economists

1
2018-01-23 16:16Xinhua Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

With the economy on a firm footing and fiscal revenue increasing, China will continue its efforts on tax reduction to lower business costs and sustain the strength of economic recovery, economists said.

"Government at all levels may maintain and expand the scheme of cutting taxes and administrative fees this year to support the real economy," said Wang Yuanhong, an economist at the State Information Center, a government think tank.

In the latest move, Shaanxi unveiled 30 policies, including lower corporate income tax rates for high-tech firms and exemption of certain administrative charges, to support the real economy for the next two years.

Jiang Zhen, an associate researcher of the National Academy of Economic Strategy, expects this year's policies to be more targeted -- reducing business costs while addressing problems emerged during economic restructuring.

"The government should also move to streamline administrative procedures and push forward taxation system reform," Jiang said.

China pledged to implement the proactive fiscal policy in 2018. Improving economic momentum and rising fiscal revenue have provided more room for policy makers to maneuver.

The country's economy expanded 6.9 percent in 2017, with the pace of growth accelerating for the first time since 2011.

Fiscal revenue rose between 7 and 8 percent year-on-year in 2017, exceeding the government's annual target of 5 percent and up from 4.5 percent posted in 2016, according to Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.